Ajit Pawar Gives Half-Hearted Speech Due to Paucity of Time

Within a span of seven days, this is the third time when Mr. Pawar was denied time to give his speech. Earlier in this week, Mr Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were not given a chance to speak on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. The duo had left the venue after the programme without speaking to the media, who were waiting for their interaction. Mr. Pawar was also not given a chance to speak on the occasion of the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The state sports department on Friday organised the award ceremony at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi, Pune. The awards including Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Lifetime Achievement Award and Excellent Sports Guide were given to around 150 people from the sports field in the presence of Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar. Another DCM Eknath Shinde skipped the award ceremony.

Mr. Pawar, who is also the finance minister of the state, sarcastically said that even a team in an ODI match was given four hours to play the match. “Sports of Hockey and Kabaddi are allotted more than an hour to complete the game. But the head of the state and two deputy chief ministers are being allotted four to five minutes. Deputy chief minister (Eknath Shinde) did not come due to some reasons. What will we speak in four to five minutes,” Mr. Pawar asked.

The NCP leader said that they cannot even take names and congratulate the awardees in the four to five minutes. “How can I talk about what efforts the government is taking for the development of the sports in a limited time slot? I am a person who abides by rules. Therefore, I am going to stop here,” he said ending his speech.