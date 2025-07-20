AIIMS-Delhi: Condition of 16-Year-Old Odisha Girl Airlifted from Bhubaneswar Critical

The girl, with 75 per cent burns, was flown from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to AIIMS-New Delhi by a special air ambulance around 1 pm, accompanied by a team of doctors and paramedics.

“She is admitted to the burn intensive care unit in the burns and plastic surgery block. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition,” AIIMS-New Delhi said.

The teenager sustained severe burns after being allegedly set ablaze by three unidentified youths in a shocking broad daylight attack in Nimapada of Puri district on Saturday morning. Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania visited the crime scene on Sunday and reviewed the investigation by special teams.

“We hope to identify and apprehend the accused soon and unravel the mystery behind this heinous crime,” DGP Khurania said. The investigation teams have interrogated eight individuals, including the victim’s paternal aunt and cousin brother, after police seized kerosene and other materials from their houses.

The assault occurred around 8.30 am in Bayabar, barely 1.5 km from the Balanga police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the girl's mother, the victim — a Plus II student — was on her way to deliver books to a friend when she was intercepted by three men on a deserted stretch near the Bhargavi river road.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers forcibly restrained the girl, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire before fleeing. Locals, alerted by her screams and smoke, rushed to the scene and rescued her.

She suffered burns on her hands, legs, and torso. Initially taken to the community health centre in Pipili, she was referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries. From there, she was shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Police have recorded the girl’s statement regarding the attack. Sources said investigators have obtained vital clues that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.