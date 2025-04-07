7 heart patients die after treatment by ‘fake’ cardiologist in Madhya Pradesh hospital

A case was registered against Dr Narendra John Camm, the cardiologist working in the Mission Hospital in Damoh, under sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common interest) of BNS on Sunday night the basis of a complaint lodged by the Damoh district chief medical health officer (CMHO) Mukesh Jain.

The CMHO in his complaint alleged that Dr Camm had committed a fraud by performing angiography and angioplasty on patients at the Mission Hospital without being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

No doctor can provide services without being registered with the MP Medical Council, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, the investigation team, probing into the matter, did not find the registration number of the medical council or a university, which is generally mentioned in the documents.

A team of doctors investigated the matter following a directive by the Damoh district collector, according to the CMHO.

The documents of the doctor presented by the hospital management showed that his medical registration certificate has been issued by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.

But the name of Dr Camm does not appear in the registration on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, thus it seems to be suspicious at first sight, the FIR said.

The issue came to light when a local resident lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this regard.

The complaint said that a person was working as a doctor in the cardiology department in the hospital. The doctor claimed to have been trained in the field from abroad.

It said the real name of the person is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. But he faked him with the identity of the renowned UK cardiologist N John Camm to work in the hospital.

The complainant alleged that between January and February this year, many people died due to the treatment by the doctor in the cardiology department of the hospital.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo in a post on X said a case of untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of treatment of heart disease.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said a probe was ordered into the incident.