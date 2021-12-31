Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi

Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are attending the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (R) chairs the 46th GST Council meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec 31, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is being held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, are also attending the meeting.

The meeting holds significance as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.