Friday, Dec 31, 2021 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Dec 2021  Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi
India, All India

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting in Delhi

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2021, 1:25 pm IST

Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are attending the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (R) chairs the 46th GST Council meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec 31, 2021. (PTI)
  Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (R) chairs the 46th GST Council meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec 31, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is being held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are attending the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

 

Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, are also attending the meeting.

The meeting holds significance as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A medical staff works inside a newly created Covid-19 coronavirus oxygen support isolation ward at a government hospital in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Maharashtra reports highest number of Omicron cases, India tally rises to 1,270

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the programme to inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Haldwani, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi: Congress delayed growth

Army personnel carry out an investigation procedure at the crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 9, 2021 a day after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AFP/File)

CDS chopper crash: Tri-services inquiry report likely to be submitted on December 31

The Supreme Court has asked an Army officer to look after the maintenance of his 13-year-old son till he attains the age of majority. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Child should not be made to suffer due to husband-wife dispute: Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham