Thursday, Dec 31, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Dec 2020  Kerala CM moves resolution against central farm laws in Assembly
India, All India

Kerala CM moves resolution against central farm laws in Assembly

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2020, 11:40 am IST

The resolution was moved in a one-hour special session convened solely to discuss the farmers' issue and express solidarity with them

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest meet in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December. 23, 2020. (PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest meet in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday moved a resolution in the state Assembly and attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi.

The resolution was moved in a one-hour special session convened solely to discuss the farmers' issue and express solidarity with them.

 

While moving the resolution demanding the immediate scrapping of the new laws, VIjayan said the country was now witnessing one of the most iconic protests ever by farmers in its history.

The central farm laws, passed in Parliament, were not only "anti-farmer" but also "pro-corporate", he alleged and said that at least 32 farmers had lost their lives in the last 35 days of the agitation.

"Legislative assemblies have the moral responsibility to take a serious view when people have anxieties about certain laws which affect their lives," he said, adding that agriculture was part of the culture of the country.

The Centre had come up with the contentious laws at a time when the agriculture sector was facing still challenges, he said, adding as a result of which the farmers were anxious they would lose even the present support price.

 

Tags: nda farm bills, kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan, kerala assembly special session on farm laws
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

Mr Modi’s visit is expected to boost the BJP’s poll prospects in the state, where crucial Assembly polls will be held early next year. (PTI Photo)

Modi going to Bengal for Netaji’s birth anniversary

Farmers leaders during a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (unseen) and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (unseen) over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, December. 30, 2020. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Talks deadlocked over repeal of agricultural laws

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Union cabinet approves Akash missiles to friendly nations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham