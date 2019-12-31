Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, All India

Will plan strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST

General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take Army to new heights.

During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)
 During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before demitting office of the Army chief on Tuesday.

Answering a question by ANI whether the Army became better equipped to tackle challenges on the Pakistan and China borders under his three years tenure, he said: "Yes, they are better prepared."

General Rawat said that he is focused on restructuring and modernising the Army.

"My focus was on army restructuring, weapon system modernisation, and non-contact warfare," he told reporters here.

During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial, General Rawat expressed gratitude to soldiers and complimented "defence civilians and their families" for their support.

"As I demit the office of the chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude and compliment our soldiers, the ranks and files of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances and performed duty in keeping traditions of armed forces," he said.

He said: "I thank defence civilians, their families, veterans and their families who have supported us, and me in particular, in helping me perform my duties in an honourable manner."

He also extended New Year wishes to the soldiers and their families.

General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take the Indian Army to new heights.

"I also wish to convey my best wishes to General Ashok Narawane who will be assuming office as 28th chief of Army staff. We are confident that he will, through his competence and professionalism, take this army to even new heights," he said and complimented Narawane's wife who will be taking charge as the mantle of president of army wife’s welfare association.

"The army will continue to achieve greater heights under their leadership," he added.

General Rawat took over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.

General Rawat will take charge as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues.

Tags: bipin rawat, chief of defence staff, indian army, narendra modi, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', told PTI that they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Had limited choice, says Sanjay Raut on no ministries to some Sena seniors

Gen Naravane, who was serving as vice chief of the Army, succeeds Gen Bipin Rawat, appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created to bring in operational convergence among the three services. (Photo: ANI)

General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

These people had travelled from Sindh Province, Pakistan to Kota in the year 2000 and were given citizenship by Kota Collector Om Prakash Kasera on December 30, this year. (Photo: ANI)

8 people from Pakistan get Indian citizenship

Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Maharashtra Cong leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham