Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

India, All India

Indian History Congress condemns police action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 3:09 am IST

The police action was aimed at curbing the democratic rights of the people.

Irfan Habib
 Irfan Habib

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian History Congress which was in session in Kannur north Kerala on Monday passed a resolution condemning the police action in Kashmir and Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi.

The police action was aimed at curbing the democratic rights of the people.

The Congress also passed another resolution to protest against the attempts being made by the powers that be to distort history. Another one was against the commercialisation of historic monuments in the country.

The organisers also accused governor Arif Mohammad Khan of violating protocol during the inaugural session. They said the governor should have given an unbiased address during the inauguration. However, he violated the protocol by taking sides.

The people on the dais had only questioned the alleged biased attitude of the governor. There was no protocol violation in Irfan Habib registering his protest during the Governor’s address.

Meanwhile, Mr Habib refuted Kerala governor’s allegation that he tried to assault him. At 88 years of age, how can I assault anyone?  he asked.

Mr Khan had accused Mr Habib of attempting to manhandle him on the stage during the inauguration of Indian History Congress in Kannur on Saturday. The governor had tweeted a picture to support his allegation.

The inaugural session on Saturday had witnessed protests from a section of delegates when Mr Khan spoke in support of the Central government and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Tags: indian history congress, irfan habib

Latest From India

NCP leader Ajit Pawar being greeted by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aaditya Thackeray’s induction divides observers

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greets Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the swearing-in ceremony for state Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray inducts son, 35 others in ministry

The mangled remains of a car after it fell into a canal in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Fogged-out Delhi sees coldest day in 119 years

NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar returns as Maharashtra deputy CM for fourth time

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham