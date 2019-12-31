Indian History Congress condemns police action

The police action was aimed at curbing the democratic rights of the people.

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian History Congress which was in session in Kannur north Kerala on Monday passed a resolution condemning the police action in Kashmir and Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi.

The Congress also passed another resolution to protest against the attempts being made by the powers that be to distort history. Another one was against the commercialisation of historic monuments in the country.

The organisers also accused governor Arif Mohammad Khan of violating protocol during the inaugural session. They said the governor should have given an unbiased address during the inauguration. However, he violated the protocol by taking sides.

The people on the dais had only questioned the alleged biased attitude of the governor. There was no protocol violation in Irfan Habib registering his protest during the Governor’s address.

Meanwhile, Mr Habib refuted Kerala governor’s allegation that he tried to assault him. At 88 years of age, how can I assault anyone? he asked.

Mr Khan had accused Mr Habib of attempting to manhandle him on the stage during the inauguration of Indian History Congress in Kannur on Saturday. The governor had tweeted a picture to support his allegation.

The inaugural session on Saturday had witnessed protests from a section of delegates when Mr Khan spoke in support of the Central government and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.