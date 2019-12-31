Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 06:25 AM IST

India, All India

BJP questions Kishor’s Bihar seat-sharing statement

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 3:14 am IST

All decisions in the NDA related to 2020 Assembly election is a matter of discussion between our top leaders.

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
 Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Patna: BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand has sparked off a debate in the NDA as to which party would get more seats to contest in the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar.

A day after poll strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor said that the party should contest on more seats, the BJP reacted strongly and said that the “issue will be discussed during a meeting between top leadership”.

In a statement on Monday, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “BJP believes in maintaining decorum, discipline and not to make any public statement which has only news value. All decisions in the NDA related to 2020 Assembly election is a matter of discussion between our top leaders.

“NDA is sure to sweep 2020 Bihar polls and defeat the Grand Alliance.”

Poll strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor had raised the political pitch by saying that chief minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA in Bihar and so the party should get more seats to contest in the Assembly polls scheduled in November 2020.

He had said that the Lok Sabha seat-sharing formula cannot be repeated during the Assembly elections.

“During the 2010 Assembly polls, the party in alliance with BJP had contested on the ratio of 1:1.4. The JD(U) is the bigger party in Bihar and has around 70 MLAs while the BJP has only 50 MLAs or so. Besides, Nitish Kumar is also the face of NDA in Bihar,” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor had said in a statement on Sunday.  

Nitish Kumar has been NDA’s face in Bihar since 2005. In 2013, he had walked out of NDA over the elevation of Narendra Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, as the prime ministerial candidate.

In 2015 Assembly elections, his party JD(U) along with RJD and Congress had formed a grand alliance and defeated the BJP with a huge margin. However in July 2017 after the CBI registered corruption cases against RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, he returned to the NDA and formed a government with the support of BJP.

Sources claim that in the current scenario, the BJP is trying hard to put an end to all speculations regarding conflict among NDA constituents over the issue of seat-sharing.

However, a section in the BJP also seemed confident of working out a formula which will be acceptable to everyone in the NDA. In a statement, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that “I don’t know on what grounds Prashant Kishor gave the statement but in the NDA, such things can only be discussed and worked out by our top leadership”.

Tags: prashant kishor, bihar polls
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka hits out at Yogi raj: ‘No place for revenge’

Communities that earlier complemented each other’s existence are now growing distant to one another.

Radio most accessible medium for rural population

NCP leader Ajit Pawar being greeted by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aaditya Thackeray’s induction divides observers

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greets Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the swearing-in ceremony for state Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray inducts son, 35 others in ministry

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham