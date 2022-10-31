Monday, Oct 31, 2022 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 132

ANI
Published : Oct 31, 2022, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2022, 9:08 am IST

The Gujarat Home Minister further informed that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
 Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Morbi (Gujarat): The death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident increased to 132, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

The Gujarat Home Minister further informed that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," Sanghavi said. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi said.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to find the Garkaw victims in Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials.

After the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, and Minister of State Shri Arvindbhai Raiyani reached the incident spot at midnight and personally observed the rescue operation and gave directions.

According to the details from the district administration, after the mishap, the system was immediately activated and rescue operations started with the help of locals.

Besides this, teams from other places also started arriving at the spot. Around 40 doctors from various health centres, Rajkot PDU Hospital and Surendranagar Civil Hospital started emergency treatment of the injured at the Morbi Civil Hospital.

After the collapse of the bridge, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation boat and rescue materials including life jackets reached Morbi and started the rescue operation.

Emergency ambulances from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh Metropolitan Municipality and Morbi Municipality were running throughout the night to bring the injured to the hospital immediately. Several private ambulances were also involved in the rescue operation. Army team from Surendranagar joined with its three ambulances and equipment, informed the officials.

