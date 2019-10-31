Nirbhaya gangrape convicts to be executed soon: Tihar jail authorities

According to sources, convicts became restless after receiving the notices.

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Nirbhaya gangrape convicts will be executed soon if they do not file for mercy before the President within seven days, Tihar jail authorities said on Thursday in an official notice.

A notice in this regard was issued by the Tihar Jail administration. "Three of the four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail while the fourth convict is in Mandoli's jail number 14. The Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court have upheld the death sentence slapped by the trial court," Sandeep Goel, Director General, Tihar Jail, told IANS.

The law allows the convicts to file a petition challenging the death penalty and also a review petition, but none of the convicts have sought a review of the sentence.

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. "All the four convicts have not taken a step seeking a commutation of capital punishment into any other sentence. The jail has notified them," Goel said.

"Tihar Jail and Mandoli jail authorities handed over notices to the convicts on October 28. It has been made clear to the convicts that they can file a mercy plea before the President within seven days if they seek a review of the death sentence," said sources.

According to sources, convicts became restless after receiving the notices. "The Tihar Jail authorities will have to inform the trial court that has slapped the death penalty on the convicts. So, we have notified them that the legal process will take its toll in case a mercy plea is not filed," Goel said.

If no mercy plea would be filed, the jail administration would inform the trial court and a death warrant would be issued to the convicts. The death warrant would allow the execution of the convicts.

Of the six perpetrators, one committed suicide inside the jail, and the juvenile convict was let off after three years in captivity according to the old law.

The central government was forced to bring stricter rape laws after the Nirbhaya case triggered widespread agitation against authority.