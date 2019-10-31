Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:19 AM IST

India, All India

MP’s ‘egg in midday meal’ plan anti-religion: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 1:38 am IST

Madhya Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of having the largest number of malnutrition-affected children in the country.

According to the National Family Health Survey 4, 2016, there were more than 45 lakh underweight and stunted children in the state. (Representational Image)
 According to the National Family Health Survey 4, 2016, there were more than 45 lakh underweight and stunted children in the state. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath government Wednesday announced that eggs would be added in the midday meal provided to children in Anganwadi centres in Madhya Pradesh, inviting criticism from the Opposition BJP which described the move as “anti-Hindu religion”.

State women and child welfare minister Imarti Devi told reporters here that beginning next month, egg would be introduced in the midday meal offered to children in all 313 Anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to tackle malnutrition in the state.

According to her, the government would go ahead with its plan to add egg to the midday meal provided to children in schools in the state later.

Madhya Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of having the largest number of malnutrition-affected children in the country.

According to the National Family Health Survey 4, 2016, there were more than 45 lakh underweight and stunted children in the state. Of these, more than 10 lakh were severely underweight. “The situation of malnutrition among children in MP is alarming. If 45 lakh children are suffering from stunted growth, it clearly means that malnutrition is chronic,” Sachin Jain, an activist working on child health issues and also a member of the steering committee for the right to food, told this newspaper.

The committee submitted a report to chief minister Kamal Nath recently, recommending several measures, including introduction of egg in the midday meal for children, to combat malnutrition in the state.

According to Mr Jain, as many as 13 states in the country have already introduced egg in the midday meal offered to children in anganwadi centres.

Tags: kamal nath government, midday meal

Latest From India

Justice Bobde

Ayodhya one of most important cases in world: Justice Bobde

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata urges strong probe on Bengal workers murder

Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation during a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Article 370 internal issue: European MPs

(Photo: File | Representational)

Cops asked to take oath not to lie about leave

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham