Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

Mamata urges strong probe on Bengal workers murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 1:56 am IST

She announced a compensation of Rs five lakhs for each victim’s family.

Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Expressing her shock over the killings of five labourers from Murshidabad of West Bengal by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded to the Centre for a “strong” probe into the “pre-planned” shooting to know the “truth.”

Holding the Narendra Modi government responsible for the law and order situation in the Valley, she announced a compensation of Rs five lakhs for each victim’s family.

Mr Dhankar also condemned the killings. Calling the terrorists “enemies of humanity”, he appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to the victim’s families.Trinamul supremo tweeted, “In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently, there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the government of India.”

She added, “We, therefore, demand a strong investigation, so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them. Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs five lakh each to the victim’s family and render all assistance to them.”

Meanwhile, Mr Dhankar said, “When I got this news, I was pained at this cowardly, dastardly attack by the terrorists on innocent migrant workers.”

He elaborated, “It’s a shocking, heart-rending incident that must be condemned by one and all. The perpetrators are the enemies of humanity. They are the enemies of this nation. I have been pained earlier also with regard to the incident of death of a teacher and his pregnant wife and a child on October 8 in Jiyaganj. No words are sufficient to condemn such inhuman act. We have our hon’ble PM who raised the issue at global level that for terrorism, we must have zero tolerance.”

Mr Dhankhar noted, “Recently, America had a great success against one of the most feared terrorist. I make an appeal to the government here and in Delhi that they should impart assistance to the victim’s family.”

