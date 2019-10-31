Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

'India moving towards one party rule like China': Rajasthan CM criticises Centre

ANI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 12:26 pm IST

The BJP won 40 seats in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections.

'Any party in alliance with BJP must realise that the people whose lap you are sitting on, those people don't believe in democracy. The way they are running the country, no one has seen it before, like China, the country is moving towards the one-party rule,' Gehlot said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Criticising the central government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that India is moving towards the one-party rule like China.

"Any party in alliance with BJP must realise that the people whose lap you are sitting on, those people don't believe in democracy. The way they are running the country, no one has seen it before, like China, the country is moving towards the one-party rule," Gehlot said.

The BJP, which won 40 seats in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections, has formed government in the state in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress is planning to hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation.

Tags: one-party rule, ashok gehlot, rajasthan chief minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

