Angela Merkel to arrive in India today

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 1:41 am IST

Ministerial delegation to accompany her, hold talks with PM Modi.

New Delhi: Speaking ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to New Delhi from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, German Ambassador Walter J. Lindner on Wednesday said the Chancellor’s delegation would comprise representatives from 12 German ministries including ministers and that both India and Germany would discuss cooperation in a wide array of sectors including trade and economy, innovation, artificial intelligence, climate and sustainable development, security and foreign policy.

The two countries are expected to ink a slew of agreements, probably as many as 20 pacts, in various sectors. Incidentally, speculation is also rife that PM Modi may also brief the German Chancellor on developments in Jammu and Kashmir following New Delhi’s move nearly three months ago to revoke Article 370 that had granted special status to J&K. New Delhi has been briefing the leadership of important and influential global powers to convey the reality in J&K and counter Pakistani propaganda.

Ms. Merkel will land in New Delhi on Thursday evening. She will hold bilateral including delegation-level talks with PM Modi on Friday during which the two nations will discuss ways to strengthen their strategic partnership. PM Modi and Ms. Merkel will hold the Fifth Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC) between the two nations. The German Chancellor will also be accompanied by a high-powered business delegation.

“German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a keen interest in India,” German envoy Lindner told reporters at his residence on Wednesday morning. The German Chancellor will meet women leaders in various fields including lawyers, start-up entrepreneurs and business leaders. She will leave New Delhi and head back to Germany shortly after Saturday noon.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had recently stated, “At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, will visit India on 01 November 2019 for the Fifth Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations.

Tags: angela merkel, article 370

