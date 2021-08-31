Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Aug 2021  PM Modi to release commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th Birth Anniversary
India, All India

PM Modi to release commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th Birth Anniversary

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2021, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2021, 6:22 pm IST

Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and will also address the gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on September 1 via video conferencing, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said here on Tuesday.

The Union Culture Minister will be present on the occasion.

 

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world.

Tags: birth anniversary, pm modi, commemorative coin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Calcutta High Court, after taking cognisance of an NHRC report on post-poll violence, handed over the probe to the CBI. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files three more FIRs, total 31 cases registered

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR. (Representational Image: ANI)

Waterlogging hits vehicular movement in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

PM Modi asks Jaishankar, Doval, officials to focus on immediate priorities in Afghan

The accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. (Representational image: DC)

Dalit woman raped by three men in UP's Kaushambi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham