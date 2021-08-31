Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021 | Last Update : 03:43 PM IST

MNS workers in Mumbai booked for violating COVID-19 norms on Janmashtami

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2021, 1:13 pm IST

Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the MNS workers

A devotee holds a bag containing prayer beads on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna outside a temple closed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 A devotee holds a bag containing prayer beads on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna outside a temple closed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case against workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, for breaking 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami, on Monday.

A case against the MNS workers has been registered in Worli Police Station.

 

Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the MNS workers, in violation of the state govt order issued in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while addressing a press conference said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to all to avoid events where gatherings take place. Everybody should follow rules laid down by the government without bringing politics into it."

The police investigation is underway.

