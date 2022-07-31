Sunday, Jul 31, 2022 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

  Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping
Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2022, 1:10 am IST

PM urged Guterres to ensure expeditious investigations to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which the recent attack on the UN Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco) was discussed.

Two Borders Security Force personnel — head constables Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi — who were part of the UN mission in Congo, were among five people killed during a protest in Butembo near the border with Uganda on Tuesday. A Moroccan peacekeeper was also killed.

The PM urged Guterres to ensure expeditious investigations to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. Modi also underscored India’s abiding commitment to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2.5 lakh Indian peacekeepers having served under the UN flag so far.

India is the largest troop contributor. In all, 177 Indian peacekeepers have died while serving in UN peacekeeping missions. Modi also emphasized India’s unwavering support for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian soldiers are deployed with the Monusco.

The MEA said, “The UN Secretary-General offered his condolences to the families of the two martyred Border Security Force personnel, as well as to the government and the people of India. He reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and assured all possible action in conducting speedy investigations.”

“Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had posted on Twitter when the news about their death came.

India had on Thursday had called for a meeting of the UN Security Council and also ensured that a strong-worded statement is issued by the 15-nation body that calls for accountability for the killing of the Blue Helmets.

