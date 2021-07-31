Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a top Pakistani ultra, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter."

"Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained," he said.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for the success.