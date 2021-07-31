Saturday, Jul 31, 2021 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Jul 2021  Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
India, All India

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2021, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2021, 1:53 pm IST

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a top Pakistani ultra, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo killed in today's encounter."

"Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained," he said.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for the success. 

Tags: jaish e mohammed, two militants killed, pulwama district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

The terrorists are believed to have planted the IED during the intervening night under the cover of darkness, the officials said. (Representational image: PTI)

IED defused in J-K's Rajouri; search operations on to nab terrorists

The number of active cases has gone up to 408920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases. (AP)

COVID-19: India records 41,649 fresh cases, 593 more fatalities

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (PTI Photo)

India-China expected to discuss on Gogra, Hot Springs disengagement tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham