Kerala marks low-key Bakrid amid coronavirus restrictions

100 people would be allowed in large mosques but strict health protocol have to be followed

Thiruvananthapuram: The Muslim community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Bakrid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adhering to the strict health protocols laid down by the government.

As per the guidelines, 100 people would be allowed in large mosques, but strict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers have to be followed.

Mosques in containment zones cannot allow people to perform the namaz.

Large Idgahs have not been allowed this year due to the pandemic.

The famed sweet market (Mittayi theruvu) in Kozhikode which usually bustles with activity during the Id festival, wore a deserted look as it is in a containment zone.

In his Eid greetings, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished all Keralites and said, "May Bakrid, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support, both in our daily lives and in our fight against COVID-19."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the people on the occasion.