Friday, Jul 31, 2020 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
  India   All India  31 Jul 2020  COVID is our chance to reset the world, says Nobel laureate Yunus, the guru of micro loans
India, All India

COVID is our chance to reset the world, says Nobel laureate Yunus, the guru of micro loans

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 31, 2020, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2020, 7:34 pm IST

He was speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as part of the latter's dialogue with leading experts.

Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.
 Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

The coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take "outrageously" bold decisions to create a new order where there is no global warming, no wealth concentration and no unemployment, Nobel Peace Prize recipient and Bangladeshi economist Muhammad Yunus has said.

He was speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as part of the latter's dialogue with leading experts. The Congress party on Friday released the video of the pre-recorded interview with the Bangladeshi economist.

"COVID-19 pandemic has given us a chance to reflect on how big, bold decisions can be taken. It has given us a window of thinking and we have a choice, whether we go to that terrible world which is going to destroy itself anyway or we go someplace else and build a new world where there will be no global warming, no wealth concentration, no unemployment," the pioneer of micro credit financing said.

Yunus also called for making a new beginning towards a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society.

Stressing the need to recognise the poor, the migrants, the women at the lowest strata of society, Yunus said, "We have to recognise these people (migrant workers). Economics doesn’t recognise them. They call it informal sector. Informal sector means we have nothing to do with them, they are not part of economy. We're busy with formal sector."

Yunus' stress on reorienting the informal and rural economy, especially the former, is significant as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the informal economy hard. Informal economy is a huge contributor to the economy, supporting over 90 per cent of the 465 million workforce.

The economic impact on the informal sector is going to have a direct effect on the rural economy as the 2016-17 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) pegged 95 per cent of the rural economy to be engaged in the informal sector. But the figure could be misleading as most of those in informal sector is engaged in farming activities.

Moreover, rural India has been largely insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic but the situation could turn for the worst as migrants have reached their villages during the lockdown. "Workers have chosen to return to their native place, thus starting paths of migration from urban hotspots to more isolated communities, potentially allowing for greater spread into vulnerable communities," a SEWA report has said.

Yunus criticised the western economic model, saying it was based on treating the urban economy as the hub and the rural economy as the supplier of labour. His criticism coincides with India facing one of the biggest internal migration of the labour force from urban centres to rural areas.

His criticism is not off the mark. As per the 2016-17 PLFS, 121 million workers in urban areas belong to the informal sector, with a large number of them coming from rural hinterland of India. As per reports, at least 93 million of them are involved in manufacturing; trade, hotel and restaurant; construction; transport, storage and communications; and finance, business and real estate. All these sectors, especially manufacturing, hotel and real estate have been hit by the lockdown-induced migration.

He stressed on building an autonomous economy, citing how he built Grameen Bank on trust. Millions of dollars could be loaned to the poor just on trust and they would return the amount with interest, he said.

"How did we do that in Grameen Bank? People were shocked. I said we believe in their capacity. They believe in us. There is no collateral. Grameen Bank is the only bank in the world which is lawyer free. A bank built on trust where millions of dollars are given and come back with interest," said Yunus, adding, that when micro credit was given to women they showed how much entrepreneurial capacity they had.

Yunus also emphasised the need to value human culture, saying that everything the world has done is to fuel greed which has destroyed everything.

"This is the chance I said, corona has given us a chance to reflect...In normal situations you will not pay attention to all these things. We are so busy making money," noted the economist.

As part of his dialogues with various experts, Gandhi has in the past spoken to leading global economists Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee, internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke, global public health expert Ashish Jha, Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, and former US diplomat Nicholas Burns.

Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, muhammad yunus, grameen bank, coronavirus economy, informal economy

Latest From India

Buying veggies in the times of coronavirus. (PTI)

India's case fatality rate among the lowest globally, progressively declining, says Centre

Biplab Mitra is handed a flag of the Trinamool Congress as a mark of his reinduction into the party at a ceremony on Friday. (Twitter)

Mamata does unto BJP what BJP does unto Congress

JKPC chief Sajad Lone. (Twitter)

JKPC chief and ex-minister Sajad Lone released after 360 days in detention

Traders wait for customers to sell goats ahead of Eid-al Adha in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra bans public gatherings in Bhiwandi, Palghar on Bakrid

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham