Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

'We are Indians': Residents of UP's 'Pakistan wali gali' urge PM for name change

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 10:26 am IST

The area got the name 'Pakistan Wali Gali' after some people came and settled down there from Pakistan during partition.

The residents, however, said that if their ancestors came from Pakistan it was not their fault. (Photo: ANI)
  The residents, however, said that if their ancestors came from Pakistan it was not their fault. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: Residents of "Pakistan Wali Gali" in Greater Noida on Tuesday have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of their colony as they were not being able to access basic amenities provided by the government due to the locality's name.

The area got the name "Pakistan Wali Gali" after some people came and settled down there from Pakistan during partition.

The residents, however, said that if their ancestors came from Pakistan it was not their fault.

"We are Indians. Only four of our ancestors came here from Pakistan a long time ago. But still, even our Aadhar card has "Pakistan Wali Gali" written on them. We are part of this country then why are we being segregated in the name of Pakistan," a local alleged.

Narrating their ordeal, they said they want employment and affordable education for their children.

"We do not get employment even after showing Aadhar card. We spend money on our children's education but even they will not get employment. We are very disturbed. We request Prime Minister and Chief Minister to change the name of this colony and provide us employment," said a resident Bhupesh Kumar.

Another resident said: "People treat us badly as if we belong to another country. This is all because the street is named as "Pakistan Wali Gali". We have expectations from Modi ji and we are sure if our voices are heard by him he will surely take action."

There are around 60-70 houses in the colony and residents want the government to change the name so that they do not feel neglected and segregated in their own country.

Tags: pakistan, narendra modi, up government, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. (Photo: AFP)

V G Siddhartha: From son of plantation owner to founding India’s biggest coffee chain

CCD founder V G Siddhartha. (Photo: File)

V G Siddhartha last rite will take place at his father's estate in Belur

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident. (Photo: File)

CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others in Unnao case

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI)

'Bhujbal, family will not be inducted in Sena,' assures Uddhav Thackeray

MOST POPULAR

1

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

2

These Samsung Galaxy S11 features will blow your mind

3

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

4

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

5

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham