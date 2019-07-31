Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

India, All India

SC to decide on bench to hear plea on EWS quota

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 2:28 am IST

Attorney general told the court that the matter was listed for final hearing today.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said that it would first decide whether challenge to the validity of Constitution’s 103 Amendment providing for 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections amongst the general category should be heard by the five judge constitution bench and only at the stage it would consider plea for putting on hold the implementation of EWS quota.

The bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice B.R. Gavai said this as senior counsel including Rajeev Dhavan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged the court to refer the matter to five-judge constitution bench as provision for 10% reservation was in the teeth of Constitution socially, educationally and backward class of citizens.

At the out set of the hearing, senior counsel Dhavan told the court that in pursuance to its last hearing orders he has framed the questions for reference to the constitution bench and same were communicated by to the attorney general K.K.Venugopal for his consideration.

However, attorney general told the court that the matter was listed for final hearing today and there was nothing that needed to be referred to the constitution bench. He also opposed the plea vfor interim stay of the 10% reservation — a plea being hammered by the petitioners opposing the 10% quota.

Tags: economically weaker sections, ews quota

Latest From India

The Ayushman Bharat scheme can be a boon to poorer Indians.

We need to cut costs for people with Ayushman Bharat scheme

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Increased expenditure, low tax collection worry Assam

Three of the NTPC’s six 500-MW units have been shut down due to the shortage of fuel. (Representational Image)

Power outage looms large across India

It was nearly two years ago that Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said women will be recruited as jawans. (Photo: PTI)

In a first, Army to recruit women jawans on August 1

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

2

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

3

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

4

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

5

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham