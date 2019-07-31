MP man cancels order from ‘non-Hindu’ delivery boy. Check out Zomato’s response

Shukla shared the screenshots of his conversation with Zomato’s customer care and said he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

Bhopal: On Tuesday night, a Madhya Pradesh man tweeted about cancelling his order on Zomato as the delivery boy was a “non-Hindu”. Zomato’s response to the customer’s complaint is winning the Internet.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla said: “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN. They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation.”

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

He shared the screenshots of his conversation with Zomato’s customer care and said he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

On Wednesday morning, Zomato responded: "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion.”

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted: "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our value."

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

The company’s response was widely praised on social media.

Well said! Rare to find corporate voices publicly rejecting the growing hate and bigotry. 👏👏 — SamSays (@samjawed65) July 31, 2019

My next 5 orders will be from you ❤️ — Khan Saab (@CanadianSaab) July 31, 2019