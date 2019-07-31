Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

MP man cancels order from ‘non-Hindu’ delivery boy. Check out Zomato’s response

Shukla shared the screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care and said he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

The company's response was widely praised on social media.
 The company’s response was widely praised on social media. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: On Tuesday night, a Madhya Pradesh man tweeted about cancelling his order on Zomato as the delivery boy was a “non-Hindu”. Zomato’s response to the customer’s complaint is winning the Internet.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla said: “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN. They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation.”

He shared the screenshots of his conversation with Zomato’s customer care and said he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

On Wednesday morning, Zomato responded: "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion.”

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted: "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our value."

The company’s response was widely praised on social media.

 

