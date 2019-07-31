ED takes U-turn: 'Dead' key witness in AgustaWestland to appear tomorrow

Statement came just 24 hours after ED's lawyer claimed that MP CM's nephew Ratul Puri may have killed KK Khosla.

The agency had claimed that he had some papers which mentioned the bribery amounts and names of the people who received them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A key witness in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, who was declared dead by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) barely 24 hours ago, will appear before the court on Thursday.

According to NDTV, KK Khosla, who was in possession of certain valuable documents was declared dead on Tuesday. The agency had claimed that he had some papers which mentioned the bribery amounts and names of the people who received them.

The ED corrected its stance on Wednesday and said that he is alive and would appear in court whenever required.

On Tuesday, the ED officials informed the court that whenever they went to Khosla’s house, he was not available. “May be he is dead,” officials said.

The statement came just 24 hours after the agency’s lawyer claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri may have killed KK Khosla.

“The man (Ratul Puri) is so influential that he is not only at flight risk, but we fear that one witness might have been killed,” ED’s lawyer DP Singh told a Delhi court on Tuesday.