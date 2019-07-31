Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

CJI allows CBI to file FIR against HC judge under Prevention of Corruption Act

Published : Jul 31, 2019
An in-house panel was constituted by the then CJI comprising three High Court Chief Justices to inquire into the allegations.

It may be noted that a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi has given permission to the CBI to lodge an FIR against Justice S N Shukla of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow bench, under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Former Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra had ordered a preliminary inquiry against Justice Shukla after receiving a complaint from UP Advocate General, Raghvendra Singh, who had accused the judge of serious judicial misconduct.

Later, an in-house panel was constituted by the then CJI comprising three High Court Chief Justices to inquire into the allegations.

The panel had found Justice Shukla guilty of giving favours to a private medical college by extending deadline for MBBS admission of students. The order by Justice Shukla was in violation of a Supreme Court order.

Reportedly, Justice Shukla was also asked to resign or take voluntary retirement by the former Chief Justice Dipak Misra. However, Shukla declined following which judicial work was withdrawn from him in 2018.

The CBI had written to the Chief Justice Gogoi seeking permission to investigate Justice Shukla in the case.

It may be noted that a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India.

