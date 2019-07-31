Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

India, All India

CCD owner knew steps to avert harassment, enquiry to be conducted: Prahlad Joshi

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 4:40 pm IST

He also said that there is a system in the country which is there to counter any harassment in economic cases.

'If at all there is any harassment, there is a system in the country. Siddhartha knew that there were steps that he could have taken to avert any harassment. However, a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter,' Joshi said.
 'If at all there is any harassment, there is a system in the country. Siddhartha knew that there were steps that he could have taken to avert any harassment. However, a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter,' Joshi said.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

He also said that there is a system in the country which is there to counter any harassment in economic cases.

"If at all there is any harassment, there is a system in the country. Siddhartha knew that there were steps that he could have taken to avert any harassment. However, a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter," Joshi said.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje also lamented the death of Siddhartha.

"It is a very sad thing that Siddhartha is not amongst us anymore. He was a good man and a good industrialist. He had formed Cafe Coffee Day and Mindtree after working really hard for years," she said.

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

The 58-year-old businessman was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and had gone missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said.

Tags: prahlad joshi ccd, harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

His father Mohammad Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: ANI)

Azam Khan's son detained after raids in Jauhar University; 2,500 rare books recovered

Following the cue from the dog, the troops began searching and found the man trapped in the debris of the landslide which had occurred the previous night. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

The agency had claimed that he had some papers which mentioned the bribery amounts and names of the people who received them. (Photo: File)

ED takes U-turn: 'Dead' key witness in AgustaWestland to appear tomorrow

'I hear from different sources that captains of industry in the country are under pressure; some of them have left the country and some are contemplating to move out. All the opposition political parties are afraid of horse-trading and harassment with political vendetta,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File)

West Bengal CM Mamata condemns death of CCD owner, says 'it's unfortunate'

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

2

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

3

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

4

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

5

Prince Harry reveals the number of children he wants

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham