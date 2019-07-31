Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

India, All India

CBI books Rolls-Royce over bribes to HAL, Gail officials

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 2:33 am IST

There are allegations that the total business of HAL with the Rolls Royce was around Rs 4,700 crore between 2000 to 2013.

The agency alleged that Patni was also engaged in direct contracts of Rolls Royce with ONGC and Gail for the supply of spare parts.
  The agency alleged that Patni was also engaged in direct contracts of Rolls Royce with ONGC and Gail for the supply of spare parts.

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday filed a corruption case London-based Rolls Royce and its Indian subsidiary for allegedly engaging the services of an agent to get contracts from public sector companies in India, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Gail.

The action comes after a five-year long inquiry by the agency, initiated on the basis of a complaint from the defence ministry which had itself received a complaint about the  engagement of Singapore-based Ashok Patni and his company Aashmore Pvt Ltd by Rolls Royce, sources said. The inquiry was launched on the basis of a letter to the defence ministry about the arrangement of Rolls Royce with Patni which was forwarded to the CBI for a probe. Rolls Royce, its Indian subsidiary, Patni, his company and Mumbai-based Turbotech Energy Services International Pvt Ltd besides unidentified officials of HAL, ONGC and Gail have been booked by the CBI for criminal conspiracy and bribery, they said.

There are allegations that the total business of HAL with the Rolls Royce was around Rs 4,700 crore between 2000 to 2013. It is alleged that Rolls Royce paid Rs 18 crore to Patni as “commercial advisor” in 100 supply orders of Avon and Allison Engines spare parts to HAL between 2007-11, they said. The agency alleged that Patni was also engaged in direct contracts of Rolls Royce with ONGC and Gail for the supply of spare parts.

Although contracts with ONGC and Gail allowed services of agent, it was mandatory to declare the name at the time of bidding, a condition violated by Rolls Royce, sources said. The company declared the name of its agent to the oil and gas sector behemoths in 2013 violating the condition of declaring at the time of bidding, the agency alleged.

Tags: rolls royce, hindustan aeronautics limited

Latest From India

The Ayushman Bharat scheme can be a boon to poorer Indians.

We need to cut costs for people with Ayushman Bharat scheme

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Increased expenditure, low tax collection worry Assam

Three of the NTPC’s six 500-MW units have been shut down due to the shortage of fuel. (Representational Image)

Power outage looms large across India

It was nearly two years ago that Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said women will be recruited as jawans. (Photo: PTI)

In a first, Army to recruit women jawans on August 1

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

2

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

3

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

4

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

5

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham