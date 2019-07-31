Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others in Unnao case

PTI
According to the normal procedure, the CBI has taken over investigation in the accident case from Uttar Pradesh re-registering its FIR.

 The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has also alerted its officials, who may visit the accident site and take details from police officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place, they said. On Tuesday, the Centre has handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her. 

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident.

