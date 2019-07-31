Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

'Banks can drive anyone to despair': Vijay Mallya tweets on CCD founder's letter

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 9:26 am IST

Mallya asserted that he is devastated with the contents of VG Siddhartha's letter.

He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate. (Photo: File)
 He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday cited the disappearance of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha to corner the government agencies and banks while asserting that he is devastated with the contents of his letter.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mallya said, "I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Government Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite an offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting".

He also accused financial institutions of obstructing his efforts of repaying debate and said, "In Western Countries, Government and Banks help borrowers repay their debts. In my case, they are obstructing every possible effort for me to repay my debt whilst competing for my assets. As far as the prima facie criminal case goes wait for the appeal granted."

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on early morning Wednesday.

Read | CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body recovered, 2 days after he went missing

The 58-year-old businessman was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and has been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Tags: v g siddhartha, ccd, sm krishna, vijay mallya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. (Photo: AFP)

V G Siddhartha: From son of plantation owner to founding India’s biggest coffee chain

CCD founder V G Siddhartha. (Photo: File)

V G Siddhartha last rite will take place at his father's estate in Belur

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident. (Photo: File)

CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others in Unnao case

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI)

'Bhujbal, family will not be inducted in Sena,' assures Uddhav Thackeray

MOST POPULAR

1

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

2

These Samsung Galaxy S11 features will blow your mind

3

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

4

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

5

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham