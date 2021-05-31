Monday, May 31, 2021 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

Twitter has to comply with new IT rules for digital media, says Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and social media platform Twitter seeking their stand on a plea

While Twitter claimed before the court that it has complied with the rules and appointed a resident grievance officer, the central government disputed the claim. (AFP)
New Delhi: Twitter has to comply with the new Information Technology Rules for digital media if they have not been stayed, the Delhi High Court said on Monday.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and social media platform Twitter seeking their stand on a plea by a lawyer, Amit Acharya, claiming non-compliance of the rules by it.

 

While Twitter claimed before the court that it has complied with the rules and appointed a resident grievance officer, the central government disputed the claim.

"They have to follow it (rules), if it has not been stayed," the court said.

In his plea, filed through advocate Akash Vajpai and Manish Kumar, Acharya said that he came to know about the alleged non-compliance when he tried to lodge a complaint against a couple of tweets. 

