India, All India

Indian Army rejects viral video showing Indian, Chinese soldiers face-off in Ladakh

PTI
Published : May 31, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2020, 5:00 pm IST

The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh

Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off. (PTI Photo)
  Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video, which emerged on the social media, purportedly showing clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh.

"The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is mala fide," the Army said in a statement.

It said differences between the two sides are being addressed through interaction between military commanders following established protocols on management of border between the two countries.

The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

"Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," the Army said.

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," it added.

Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

The situation deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 in Pangong Tso which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage".

However, the standoff continued.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve the row.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi





