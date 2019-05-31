Nagpur teen GoAir staff hangs himself after wishing mother on birthday

Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

According to the police, Chavan hanged himself from an iron rod of a ventilator at his home.

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, a police official said. (Photo: File I Representational)
 Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, a police official said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Nagpur: A 19-year-old employee of private carrier GoAir in Nagpur has allegedly committed suicide, the police said today.

Manthan Chavan was part of the Mumbai-based airline's ground staff at the Nagpur airport and ended his life Thursday afternoon at residence after wishing his mother, a policewoman, on her birthday, they said.

According to the police, Chavan hanged himself from an iron rod of a ventilator at his home in Chandramani Nagar under the Ajni police station area at around 2.45 pm.

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, police official (Ajni area) Kailash Magar said.

The employee was on leave as he was down with jaundice for the last nearly two weeks, Magar said, quoting his father.

"No suicide note was found at the spot, from where a piece of paper was recovered with the message, Happy birthday mummy - I am sorry''. It was Manthan's mother's birthday yesterday," he said.

The Ajni police have registered a case of accidental death.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation into the case," the sub-inspector said.

His mother works with the special branch of the Nagpur police.

