Looking forward to work with you: Congress to PM Modi's new cabinet

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday posted a tweet as the members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet were being sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best & look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens. — Congress (@INCIndia) May 30, 2019

Among the leaders who attended the ceremony were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

In the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Congress won just 52 seats across the country and BJP won 303.

On May 23, when the votes were counted, the Congress had tweeted out another congratulatory message to the BJP.

Congratulations to @BJP4India & @narendramodi on a decisive victory. The people of India have made their decision & we respect their mandate. We'd like to thank all our workers for their hard work. We wish the new govt the best & look forward to working towards India's future. — Congress (@INCIndia) May 23, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, in another tweet stated that he accepted "the verdict of the people of India".

