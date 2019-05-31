Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

ANI
'I wish the very best to all the members inducted in the Union Council of Ministers,' Jaitley said.

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who opted out of the new government at the Centre, on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

In a post on Twitter, Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in the first Modi regime, stated that India is moving steadfastly on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on taking oath for the second time as the Prime Minister of India. I wish the very best to all the members inducted in the Union Council of Ministers. India is moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji," he tweeted.

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who was absent from Friday's Union Cabinet meeting, said he would "undertake any work informally to support the government or the party".

Jaitley, owing to his health, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive mandate on 303 seats.

He has not been seen in public in the last few days, however, Jaitley did take a meeting of top Finance Ministry officials at his residence recently.

 

