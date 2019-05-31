Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

India, All India

EWS quota cannot be at the expense of other categories: SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : May 31, 2019, 3:10 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 3:10 am IST

However, the court also said, “Needless to say, it is always open for the MCI to sanction additional seats, if deemed fit”.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) amongst the general category could not be enforced at the expense of others without creating a corresponding number of seats going under the EWS quota.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said this while declaring inoperative March 7, 2019, notification by the medical education and drugs department of Maharashtra extending 10% reservation for the EWS in admissions to post-graduate medical courses for the current academic year.

Noting that the process for admitting students in the post- graduate medical course had commenced on November 2, 2018, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the Maharashtra government “could not have changed the rules of the game when the admission process was on. Any reservation at this stage would be at the cost of others.”

Holding that the state government may act taking recourse to the enabling provisions introduced in Article 16(6) by 103rd amendment to constitution, the court said, “unless additional seats are sanctioned by the Medical Council of India (MCI), the existing seats cannot be subjected to the provisions of the aforesaid Constitutional amendment by issuing appropriate notifications, as has been done in this case.”

Describing its views as “tentative view”, the court declared that March 7, 2019, notification will have “no application” to the ongoing admissions to post-graduate medical courses.

However, the court also said, “Needless to say, it is always open for the MCI to sanction additional seats, if deemed fit”.

The court said that the admission process had commenced on November 2, 2018, and the constitution’s 103rd amendment incorporating an enabling provision for 10% EWS reservation was passed on January 12, 2019.

Tags: economically weaker section, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Orangutan Binny

Binny, India’s only orangutan dies

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj (Photo: ANI)

Sushma Swaraj not part of PM Modi Cabinet

BJP leader J.P. Nadda (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda, Yadav lead race to replace Shah as BJP chief

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

JD-U opts out of Modi govt

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham