Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

India, All India

Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: All 3 accused sent to judicial custody till June 10

ANI
Published : May 31, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 5:51 pm IST

Dr Tadvi's family had sought the Sessions Court's directions to treat her death as murder.

Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.' (Photo: File)
 Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A city court on Friday sent all the three accused -- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre, and Hema Ahuja --in the suicide case of Post-Graduate medical student Dr Payal Tadvi to judicial custody till June 10.

Yesterday, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police.

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at BYL Nair Hospital here on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.

A Mumbai-based court on Wednesday sent all three accused doctors in the case -- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre, and Hema Ahuja -- to the police custody for two days, ending Friday.

Dr Tadvi's family on Wednesday had sought the Sessions Court's directions to treat her death as murder.

On the other hand, the mother of Bhakti Mehare said: "The allegations levelled on them are false. They can't do anything like that. They are innocent, they will definitely get justice. The inquiry should be done so that the truth is revealed".

The post-mortem examination report of Dr Tadavi's death released on Wednesday revealed the evidence of a ligature mark on her neck. Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.'

After her death, the hospital administration had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe her suicide.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors, who on Monday had written to the association urging for a fair probe.

Tags: dr payal suicide case, judicial custody, caste discrimination
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Prime Minister arrives for the first Union Cabinet meeting, a day after swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Ministers take charge, arrive for first Union Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. (Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: First-timers and their portfolios

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, a police official said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Nagpur teen GoAir staff hangs himself after wishing mother on birthday

The order, issued by the Kochi Range inspector general for revoking his suspension, was frozen under the relevant sections of the Kerala Police Departmental Inquiries Punishment and Appeal Act, sources said. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)

Kerala govt freezes order to reinstate controversial cop

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

3

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

4

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

5

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham