Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 10:04 am IST

Damodar Goutam Sawang, DGP Thakur's 1986 batch mate, has been given full additional charge as the new DGP (Head of Police Force).

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers. (Photo: File)
 The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: On his first day in office as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday night shunted out state Director General of Police R P Thakur, very much on expected lines.

Damodar Goutam Sawang, DGP Thakur's 1986 batch mate, has been given full additional charge as the new DGP (Head of Police Force) and is eventually expected to take regular charge as the state police chief.

Anti-Corruption Bureau DG A B Venkateswara Rao (1989 batch) has also been removed and asked to report to the General Administration Department.

Both DGP Thakur and DG Rao were on the "hit list" of the YSR Congress for some time now, as they were perceived to be close to the previous Telugu Desam Party government.

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers.

DGP Thakur has been posted to the nondescript Printing and Stationery Department as Commissioner. The incumbent there, T A Tripathi, has been asked to report to the GAD, according to an order issued by the Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam.

Kumar Viswajeet, currently Additional DG (Intelligence), has been given full additional charge as DG, ACB, as per the Chief Secretary's order.

In another crucial appointment, 1992 batch IAS officer Shamsher Singh Rawat has been made Principal Finance Secretary, a post that had been lying vacant for a long time.

Sending a clear signal that he is serious about bringing in good administration, the chief minister appointed 2000 batch IAS officer Solomon Arokia Raj as his Secretary. Solomon is seen as an efficient and upright officer.

K Dhananjaya Reddy (2006 batch) has been posted as Additional Secretary to CM.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh police, ysr congress, tdp, election commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. (Photo: Representational)

Terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

2

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

3

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

5

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham