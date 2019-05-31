Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah joins Modi Cabinet 2.0; Sushma, Prabhu dropped

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 31, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 2:39 am IST

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj topped the list of three-dozen former ministers who failed to figure in the Modi Cabinet 2.0.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: The BJP’s supreme commander, Narendra Damodardas Modi, began his second stint as India’s Prime Minister in a grand ceremony held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

In Mr Modi’s 2.0 reign, the first major surprise was BJP chief Amit Anilchandra Shah’s entry into the Union council of ministers and the second was the induction of former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar, who may take over the external affairs ministry from Sushma Swaraj. Till Thursday evening the speculation was that Ms Swaraj would return as external affairs minister. That she was out of the race became clear when Ms Swaraj walked in some time before the swearing-in ceremony and sat in the audience, with other senior party leaders.

While 58 ministers, including those from NDA allies, took the oath of office and secrecy, simmering differences between the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the BJP surfaced. Upset over the Prime Minister’s refusal to concede its demand for three ministerial berths, including two Cabinet rank ministers and one minister of state, Mr Kumar’s JD(U) decided not to join the government.

Of the 58 ministers sworn in, including the Prime Minister, 25 were Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (independent charge) and 24 ministers of state. The new government will hold its first Cabinet meeting on Friday. The first Shah joins Modi Cabinet 2.0; Sushma, Prabhu dropped meeting of the new Cabinet will take place at South Block at 5 pm on Friday.

Nearly 8,000 guests, which included the Bimstec leaders, politicians, corporate bosses and Bollywood stars, attended the swearing-in-ceremony, making it one of the biggest events ever held at Raisina Hill.

The grand swearing-in ceremony was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

After the electoral rout, this was Mr Gandhi’s first public appearance.  Among those present were also former President Pratibha Patil, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.

The BJP had also sent invites to many of its social media warriors who were seen clicking selfies and photographs, with the majestic dome splashed in tricoloured lights in the background.

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, industry icon Ratan Tata, steel baron L.N. Mittal and Adani Group head Gautam Adani were among the who’s who of Corporate India present. Movie stars including Rajinikanth, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were also present.

Five minutes before 7 pm, clad in his trademark jacket and white kurta, Mr Modi arrived in his cavalcade as chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed across the forecourt. The National Anthem played after President Ram Nath Kovind arrived. Amidst frenzied cries of “Modi, Modi”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, Mr Modi took the oath a couple of minutes after 7 pm for the second time to lead the nation, becoming India’s 16th PM.

After him, Rajnath Singh took the oath and loud cheers rang out as Amit Shah’s name was then called out. The other loud cheer to go up was for the BJP’s “giant killer” Smriti Irani, who took over the Gandhi turf of Amethi by trouncing Rahul Gandhi in the election.

Some prominent ministers who missed the bus included former minister of state for I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha and former commerce minister Suresh Prabhu.

In Team Modi 2.0, there are 20 new faces including former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda, the party’s Telangana leader G. Kishan Reddy, Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur and social activist and first-time MP from Odisha’s Balasore Pratap Sarangi. The Balasore MP was greeted with loud cheers and a standing ovation from party supporters who were invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

After the oath-taking ceremony was over, the foreign dignitaries had photo sessions with Mr Modi and his new ministers.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)

EWS quota cannot be at the expense of other categories: SC

Orangutan Binny

Binny, India’s only orangutan dies

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj (Photo: ANI)

Sushma Swaraj not part of PM Modi Cabinet

BJP leader J.P. Nadda (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda, Yadav lead race to replace Shah as BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham