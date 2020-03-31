Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

India, All India

Covid19 cases climb to 230 In Maharashtra after 17 more test positive

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Mar 31, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2020, 12:05 pm IST

The new cases included, eight from Mumbai, five from Pune and two from Nagpur

Municipal workers sprays disinfectant as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid19. AFP Photo
 Municipal workers sprays disinfectant as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid19. AFP Photo

Mumbai: The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 230 on Tuesday as 17 more patients tested positive, while two patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll due to infection in Maharashtra to ten. The new cases included, eight from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, one each from Kolhapur and Nashik. However, 39 patients were discharged on Monday.

An 80-year-old man, down with acute respiratory distress breathes his last on Sunday evening. He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mulund on Friday. He was a known case of hypertension and ischemic heart disease. The senior citizen was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday itself, stated a civic health official.

The second death was reported in Pune. The 52-year-old man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. “His samples turned out positive for coronavirus on March 22. He died on Monday at a hospital in Pune,” Pune civic official said said. The man was on ventilator support. He died of multiple organ failure, the official added.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director of the BMC health department, said, “There are 47 Covid-19 positive patients recuperating in the city at various civic-run and privately-run hospitals”.

When asked about the measures taken by the civic authorities, she said, “To improve the testing facilities and to speed up the process, the government has approved private labs for Covid-19 testing”.

She added, “As containment measures, areas surrounding the positive cases including one lakh houses and 3,87,000 people are being surveyed to trace contacts of positive cases. The teams are also ensuring the home quarantine measures are being followed. In addition, digital mapping of the containment zone is being undertaken and it will be displayed on MCGM’s website for citizen information and precaution.”

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 india, covid-19 maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BSP president, Mayawati

More trouble brews for Maya in UPPSC scam

People who attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin area are brought to hospital for COVID-19 testing on March 31, 2020. Some 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospital after 24 people were tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI)

Telangana ignored central intel on Markaz Covid-19 cluster for 10 days

Social distancing thrown to the winds as people of Bhopal purchase vegetables during the open window available to them each day under the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus. (PTI)

Indore blows up into Covid hotspot as authorities zero in on 31 Tablighi congregants in MP

Kalaburagi was declared a containment zone after a local man became the first victim of the Covid-19 virus in India.

Covid+ daughter of first Indian victim recovers after quarantine

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham