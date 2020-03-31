Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

India, All India

6 die of Covid-19 in Telangana, all linked to Nizamuddin prayer meeting

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 31, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2020, 8:28 am IST

All six had attended a Markaz at a mosque in the Nizamuddin area of Old Delhi 

A man and his child walk on a deserted street in Old Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020. A whole clutch of coronavirus positive cases are being traced to a religious event that took place in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 A man and his child walk on a deserted street in Old Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020. A whole clutch of coronavirus positive cases are being traced to a religious event that took place in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Hyderabad: The toll owing to the coronavirus Covid-19 in Telangana took a grim turn for the worse, with the state government announcing late Monday night that six persons have died from the infection at different hospitals in the city since Saturday.

A news release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said all six patients, identified as Covid-19 positive, had attended a Markaz at a mosque in the Nizamuddin area of Old City of Delhi between March 13 and 15.

The CMO said two of these six patients died at Gandhi Hospital, one at Apollo Hospital, one at Global Hospital, one at Nizamabad and the sixth in Gadwal town.

Special teams were urgently pressed into action to isolate the families of the six victims and any possible contact the deceased patients might have had. All these contacts were being shifted to hospitals to be kept under isolation and then tested for the disease.

The health department also issued an urgent appeal to anyone who has any information on people who visited the event in Nizamuddin, or on those who were in contact with these individuals, to immediately inform the nearest health department or other government office so these persons can be identified, isolated and tested for the disease, and if need be, provided immediate treatment.

The department further said that it is understood that everyone who attended Markaz is believed to have contracted the disease. It is the public duty of everyone who attended the event to immediately report to the health department, which will provide free testing and treatment.

The possibility of the religious event at Markaz organized by Tablighi Jamaat as a hub for coronavirus transmission within the country, first came to light when 10 Indonesian preachers who came to Karimnagar after attending the event, earlier this month, tested positive for the disease.

Subsequently, one contact person of the preachers tested positive and on Monday, this person’s mother and sister too were tested positive. His entire family was shifted to Gandhi Hospital to be kept under observation and treatment.

It is learnt that the Central government health officials were in contact with state health department seeking details on how the state went about identifying contacts of the 10 Indonesians as well as the six others who have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, authorities locked down portions of the Nizamuddin area and cordoned off those locations, including the mosque where the Markaz was held and shifted a few hundred people for testing for the disease.

Tags: nizamuddin, markaz, covid-19, coronavirus, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

BSP president, Mayawati

More trouble brews for Maya in UPPSC scam

People who attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin area are brought to hospital for COVID-19 testing on March 31, 2020. Some 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospital after 24 people were tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI)

Telangana ignored central intel on Markaz Covid-19 cluster for 10 days

Social distancing thrown to the winds as people of Bhopal purchase vegetables during the open window available to them each day under the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus. (PTI)

Indore blows up into Covid hotspot as authorities zero in on 31 Tablighi congregants in MP

Kalaburagi was declared a containment zone after a local man became the first victim of the Covid-19 virus in India.

Covid+ daughter of first Indian victim recovers after quarantine

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham