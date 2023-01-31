Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 | Last Update : 07:48 PM IST

Woman flier assaults Vistara crew, runs half-naked on plane

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2023, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2023, 11:37 am IST

The Italian passenger identified as Paola Perruccio was arrested by Sahar police after the flight landed in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)
 Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight (Representational image: ANI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested an Italian woman passenger for allegedly creating a ruckus mid-air on a Vistara Airline flight soon after taking off from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on January 30.

The passenger identified as Paola Perruccio was arrested by Sahar police early Monday morning after the flight landed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). She was later given bail by a court here.

According to the Mumbai police the woman who was reportedly inebriated created a ruckus insisting that she be seated in business class despite being booked in economy. She also took off some of her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state hurling abuses and assaulting crew members.

"We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the passenger," a Vistara spokesperson said.

"The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed about taking immediate action upon arrival. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs," the spokesperson added.
After registering a case against the passenger, the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet within a day.

"Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet in record time in a case of misbehaviour by an airline passenger mid-air," police said.

A medical examination was also conducted on the woman before booking her under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police said they have completed all formalities of recording statements of co-passengers and crew and others.

"We have completed all the due formalities as per law and filed the chargesheet after recording all the relevant statements and medical and legal procedures," DCP Dixit Gedam said.

Last year Vistara handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow airport authorities after he manhandled and abused crew members during the flight. A Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was detained for investigation on arrival at London Heathrow.

