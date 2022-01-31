Parliament's Budget Session from today, Finance Minister to table Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Nirmala Sitharaman

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8. (ANI)

New Delhi: With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm.

Sitharaman will lay a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi, mentioned the list of business of Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Secretary General will lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

Besides, obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Jayanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj will be made by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Secretary-General will also lay on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-fifth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022.

The President will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 am on Monday. Following which Rajya Sabha will assemble at 2.30 am, unlike its 11 am timing, due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.