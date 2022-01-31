Monday, Jan 31, 2022 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Jan 2022  Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies till Feb 11
India, All India

Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies till Feb 11

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2022, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2022, 4:21 pm IST

The Commission decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates with a maximum of 1,000 people

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

This was stated after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

 

The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022, a statement said.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

 

Tags: election commission (ec), up elections 2022, goa elections, 2022 punjab elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Pegasus row: CPI MP submits notice to move privilege motion against Ashwini Vaishnaw

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on Monday, 31 Jan 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

Elections keep happening but budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham