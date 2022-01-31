Monday, Jan 31, 2022 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

  India   All India  31 Jan 2022  Elections keep happening but budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM
India, All India

Elections keep happening but budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2022, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2022, 1:50 pm IST

'Open-minded' discussions of parliamentarians can become an important opportunity for making a global impact, the Prime Minister said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on Monday, 31 Jan 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on Monday, 31 Jan 2022. (D. Kamraj/DC)

New Delhi: Elections keep happening but Parliament's Budget session is very important as it draws a blueprint for the entire year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and urged all MPs to make it fruitful by holding discussions with an "open mind".

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the session, Modi said it is true that because of frequent elections, sessions and discussions get affected but elections have their own place and will keep happening, and hoped that there are discussions that are free, thoughtful, full of human sensitivities, and with good intent.

 

There are many opportunities for India in today's global situation and asserted that the country's economic progress, vaccination program against COVID-19, and India-made vaccines have built trust for it across the globe, he said.

In this budget session also the "open-minded" discussions of parliamentarians can become an important opportunity for making a global impact, the Prime Minister said.

"I hope that all MPs and all political parties will definitely help in taking the country on the path of progress and in accelerating it by having quality discussions with an open mind," he said.

Modi further said,"...I urge all members of Parliament that elections have their own place and will keep happening... this budget session in a way draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important."

 

The more fruitful we make this session with full commitment, there will be a big opportunity in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights, he said.

The session comes ahead of assembly polls from February 10 to March 7 in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. The counting of votes would take place on March 10.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, budget session, budget session 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Pegasus row: CPI MP submits notice to move privilege motion against Ashwini Vaishnaw

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8. (ANI)

Parliament's Budget Session from today, Finance Minister to table Economic Survey

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham