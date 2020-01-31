Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

Election Commission cracks down on minister and BJP MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 1:37 am IST

Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising mohalla clinics on court premises.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Model Town in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Model Town in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur and BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were banned by the Election Commission from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for 72 hours and 96 hours respectively for making controversial speeches. The ban came into force from 5 pm on Thursday.

The EC has also decided to convene a special meeting on Friday to discuss all important aspects for the conduct of free and fair elections. It has also granted permission to the Union home ministry to extend by one month the services of Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was due to retire on Friday.

The EC said the BJP leaders had made undesirable and objectionable statements which had the potential to aggravate existing differences. The EC orders barred Mr Thakur and Mr Verma from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with the ongoing Delhi polls.

Both BJP leaders will also remain off their party’s “star campaigners” list. At a recent public meeting in Rithala, Mr Thakur had shouted “desh ke gaddaron ko”, to which the crowd responded “goli maaro saalo ko (sic)” (shoot down the traitors). Mr Verma had claimed that those who mounted over a month-long sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh against the controversial citizenship law “will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

In his defence to the showcause notice, Mr Thakur told the EC he had only said “desh ke gaddaron ko” (traitors to the country), and it was the crowd which responded. The minister maintained he had no intention to create or promote enmity between people. He sought a personal appearance before the commission, which was rejected.

Reacting to the ban, Mr Verma said he respected the EC decision. “I respect the Election Commission’s decision to ban me from campaigning for the Delhi elections for 96 hours. I assure you I will not campaign for 96 hours. However, afterwards I will resume campaigning with full strength,” he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

In another message, however, Mr Verma urged the EC to reconsider the ban on him, saying the poll panel should instead ban Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia who supported the Shaheen Bagh protests.

On January 31, the commission will hold two meetings to review poll preparedness in Delhi, and discuss all important aspects for the conduct of free and fair polls. One meeting will be with the chief electoral officer and the other with the Delhi chief secretary.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anurag thakur

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party leaders during the ‘Save the Constitution’ march at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala sounds alert as 1,053 under watch

With the European Parliament having postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising the CAA, India on Thursday said it has noted a clarification put out by the European Commission that “the opinion expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not represent the official position of the European Union (EU)”.

‘CAA internal matter, talks with EU members will go on’

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries attend the Arms and Ammunition Laying Down ceremony at GMCH auditorium, in Guwahati, Thursday . After signing the Bodo peace accord, now over 1,500 cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) will lay down their arms before the Assam chief minister. (Photo: PTI)

1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms in Assam

Kunal Kamra

IndiGo pilot objects to Kamra ban

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

2

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

3

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

4

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

5

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham