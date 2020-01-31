1st positive case of coronavirus found in Kerala

The three men kept in an isolation ward of New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have tested negative for coronavirus.

The first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in India on Thursday, from Kerala. The health ministry issued a statement on Thursday saying the pati-ent was a student studying at Wuhan University in China.

“The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” the statement said. The ministry also issued an advisory asking travellers coming back from China to take certain precautions.

The three men kept in an isolation ward of New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have tested negative for coronavirus. “Their samples were sent for testing to NIV Pune and they have tested negative,” a health ministry official said. So far, 38 samples from all over India were tested at the Pune laboratory and all have tested negative.

The three men had self reported at the RML Hospital, that is designated to deal with such cases, on Monday with complaints of respiratory trouble and fever. The health ministry has made four more labs functional other than NIV-Pune for testing samples. These are Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The external affairs ministry said it established contact with over 600 Indians living in coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China and asked Indians whether they want to return. The MEA said it hoped the “necessary approval” from China will be granted “soon” to operate two flights evacuating Indian nationals from Hubei, with sources saying if the Chinese approval comes in by Thursday night, the evacuation flights would be operated on Friday itself.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has established contact with 600 Indian nationals in Hubei province and is trying to find out if they want to be evacuated. New Delhi is also apparently seeking logistical help from the Chinese side to get such Indian nationals to the airport at Wuhan city. India said there was “no delay” by the Chinese side in granting approval and that the process “takes time”, adding that it “appreciates the support” extended by the Chinese government.

New Delhi also said there were no restrictions imposed on the travel of Chinese nationals to India. “The Government of India has been conducting a regular review on the situation arising out of the outbreak of nCoronavirus in China. We have put out regular updates on the arrangements which are being made. You are aware that we have made a formal request to the Chinese government for bringing back Indian nationals from Hubei province in two flights. We are awaiting approval from the Chinese side. We hope this will be granted soon,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

The Chinese government has said it will cooperate with India to jointly strengthen epidemic prevention and control the virus spread. Chinese embassy counsellor and spokesperson Ji Rong said in New Delhi said they were in close communication with the Indian government. “The Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus in India and will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen the epidemic prevention and control. The Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and health of every foreign national in China, including the Indian people. We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the Indian side, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a health ministry advisory asked people to maintain utmost care. “If you have recently travelled to China (within the last 14 days) or had possible contact with an nCoV infected person, it is advised to stay in home isolation for 14 days after your return, sleep in a separate room, limit contact with other family members and avoid visitors, cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, and, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu like symptoms (maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from any individual),” the health advisory said.