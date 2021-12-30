PM Modi to open Rs 17K-cr projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crores on Thursday

New Delhi: In poll-bound Uttarakhand, where the opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP has an edge over a resurgent Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crores on Thursday. Mr Modi will also address a public rally in Haldwani, in the Kumaon region of the state.

While the BJP is yet to officially declare whether or not chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue to lead the government if the party retains power, the state unit has been abuzz that Mr Dhami will continue in the top post because of his “clean image and administrative skills”, as well as due to the “age factor”.

While the BJP is trying to contain a rebellion by some of its sitting MLAs over speculation that they would be denied tickets this time to check “anti-incumbency”, the main Opposition Congress is battling dissidence.

Unemployment, lack of health and educational infrastructure and other infrastructure in the hilly areas, and the migration of the youth are some of the areas of concern for the government, which has in the past few months announced various projects and initiatives and also issued job recruitment drives in government departments to counter the Congress’ attacks.

The PM’s address will also try to focus on the new announcements as job opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand. The foundation stones will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crores, and will cover sectors ranging from cross irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation to drinking water supply, among others.

The PM will also inaugurate six projects, including multiple road-widening exercises, a hydropower facility in Pithoragarh and those to improve the sewage network in Nainital. Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar multi-purpose project, which was first conceived in 1976 and was stuck before being revived as part of Mr Modi’s “vision to prioritise long-pending projects”.

The road projects, which the PM will announce, are aimed at improving the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai regions as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal.