Defence ministry orders import ban on 351 sub-systems from December 2022

This is the third such list released by the MoD over the last 16 months

New Delhi: As part of the Narendra Modi government’s “self-reliance” endeavour, the defence ministry on Wednesday announced a fresh list of 351 sub-systems and components that will not be allowed to be imported under a staggered timeline beginning December next year.

The defence ministry said its “Atma Nirbhar” initiative will save foreign exchange to the tune to Rs 3,000 crores every year. This is the third such list released by the MoD over the last 16 months as part of the policy to reduce dependence on imports in the defence sector.

The defence ministry on Wednesday also released a list of 2,500 items that have already been “indigenised”. This is part of the bid to minimise imports by defence PSUs.

The notification on Monday said “351 imported items” will be “indigenised” in the next three years. The import restrictions on the first set of 172 items will come into force from December next year and on another batch of 89 components by December 2023. The restrictions on another set of 90 items will come into effect by December 2024.