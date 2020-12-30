India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant of COVID-19 so far

New Delhi: Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7 and they will resume in a "strictly regulated" manner thereafter, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

 

Puri said on Twitter: "Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021."

"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly." he said.

