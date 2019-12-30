Uttar Pradesh govt crossed all limits of inhumanity: Priyanka Gandhi

On Saturday, Ms Gandhi also visited the family of retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri who has been arrested by the police.

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of party worker Sadaf Zafar.

Zafar was arrested here on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent.

She said the state government has crossed all limits of inhumanity by “levelling baseless allegations” against the social activist.

“Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. In the video, Congress worker Sadaf Zafar can be seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. The police has levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail,” Ms Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

She further said that the state government has separated children from their mother. She was in Lucknow for the founder day’s program of the Congress.

On Saturday, Ms Gandhi also visited the family of retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri who has been arrested by the police.

A high-voltage drama unfolded on Saturday evening after Ms Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer.

The state police denied the allegation as “false”.

The police has alleged that Ms Gandhi departed from her scheduled path and that due to security reasons they had to intervene and ask her where she was headed to.

Videos from the spot on Saturday showed Ms Gandhi being stopped by policewomen as she went on foot, surrounded by supporters and security. After a brief scuffle, she managed to walk on.